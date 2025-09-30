Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Inappropriate to arrest Vijay in stampede case as name not in FIR: VCK's Thol Thirumavalavan

TVK State general secretary Bussy N Anand and deputy general secretary Nirmal Kumar were also named in the FIR.
Last Updated : 30 September 2025, 13:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 September 2025, 13:50 IST
India NewsTamil NaduFIRstampedeVCKVijay

Follow us on :

Follow Us