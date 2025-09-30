Inappropriate to arrest Vijay in stampede case as name not in FIR: VCK's Thol Thirumavalavan

<p>Chennai: Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol Thirumavalavan on Tuesday said it would be inappropriate to arrest actor-politician Vijay in connection with the stampede at the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) rally in Karur, as his name is not mentioned in the FIR registered by the police.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters, he said, "However, if police find evidence of Vijay's involvement in the alleged incident, then they may take action as per the law." </p><p>According to police, Karur West District Secretary V P Mathyiyalagan was among the TVK functionaries named in the FIR over the stampede. Mathyiyalagan and the party's Central District Secretary Kasi Pounraj were arrested and sent to 14-day judicial custody.</p>.<p>TVK State general secretary Bussy N Anand and deputy general secretary Nirmal Kumar were also named in the FIR.</p>.Vijay rally stampede: Tamil YouTuber Felix Gerald arrested for allegedly spreading rumours.<p>On the constitution of a panel by the NDA, Thirumavalavan criticised the saffron party and accused it of playing its "political game".</p>.<p>"Looks like the appointment of the NDA panel has been done with an ulterior motive," said the VCK leader whose party is an ally of the ruling DMK.</p>.<p>He demanded that the Congress party also send its panel to investigate the incident in Karur.</p>.<p>"Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should form a panel comprising Parliamentarians hailing from other states and send it to Karur district," he urged.</p>.<p>During the rally of Tamilaga Vetrik Kazhagam (TVK) led by its leader Actor-Politician Vijay, 41 people died and nearly 60 injured in the stampede on September 27 at Velusamypuram in Karur.</p>