India-US Trade deal | Tiruppur apparel industry hopes to increase exports

The exporters are elated that the announcement of lower US tariff comes just a week after India and the EU concluded the FTA, which will further open the key market to players from Tiruppur.
Last Updated : 04 February 2026, 00:06 IST
Published 04 February 2026, 00:06 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsIndia-US Relations

