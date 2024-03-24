Isha Foundation junks Tamil Nadu police's claim of 6 people going 'missing' from yoga centre since 2016: Report

Isha Foundation, run by 'Sadhguru' Jaggi Vasudev, has denied claims made by the Tamil Nadu Police before the Madras High Court about six people going missing from its Yoga Centre since 2016, according to a report by Mint.
On Thursday, March 21, the Tamil Nadu Police had submitted before the Madras High Court that investigations were under way to probe the whereabouts of all six 'missing' persons.
The TN police made the submissions before Justice MS Ramesh and Justice Sunder Mohan.
The publication quoted an official statement by Isha Foundation in this regard that stated, “The news claiming that six people have disappeared from Isha Yoga Center since 2016 is totally false and baseless, debunks Isha Foundation."
A farmer named Thirumalai had moved the court following the disappearance of his brother, Ganesan, in March 2023.
When Thirumalai called the Isha Yoga Center on March 2, 2023, to see if his brother was there, he was told that Ganesan had not visited the center in two days. Thirumalai had previously told the court that his brother was volunteering at the center, as per Live Law.
The farmer also claimed no action was taken despite a police complaint being filed regarding his brother's disappearance.
He said that the cops have been acting sluggishly. Tirumalai then filed a habeas corpus suit with the Madras High Court, after running out of other options.
Isha Foundation was recently in news after reports surfaced that Sadhguru underwent an emergency brain surgery at a private hospital here after suffering "life-threatening" bleeding in the skull.
"The surgery was carried out on March 17 to remove bleeding in the skull. Sadhguru was weaned off the ventilator post surgery," a statement from Indraprastha Apollo Hospital said, adding he has shown "steady progress" and his "vital parameters have improved".
Sadhguru also posted a video on his Instagram account from his hospital bed. "The Apollo hospital neurosurgeons cut through my skull to try and find something but found nothing — totally empty. So they gave up and patched it up. Here I am in Delhi with the patched-up skull but no damaged brain," he said in a lighter vein.
(Published 24 March 2024, 12:01 IST)