Isha Foundation junks Tamil Nadu police's claim of 6 people going 'missing' from yoga centre since 2016: Report

He said that the cops have been acting sluggishly. Tirumalai then filed a habeas corpus suit with the Madras High Court, after running out of other options.

Isha Foundation was recently in news after reports surfaced that Sadhguru underwent an emergency brain surgery at a private hospital here after suffering "life-threatening" bleeding in the skull.

"The surgery was carried out on March 17 to remove bleeding in the skull. Sadhguru was weaned off the ventilator post surgery," a statement from Indraprastha Apollo Hospital said, adding he has shown "steady progress" and his "vital parameters have improved".

Sadhguru also posted a video on his Instagram account from his hospital bed. "The Apollo hospital neurosurgeons cut through my skull to try and find something but found nothing — totally empty. So they gave up and patched it up. Here I am in Delhi with the patched-up skull but no damaged brain," he said in a lighter vein.

