IUCN recognises India’s first Dugong Conservation Reserve in Palk Bay

<p>Chennai: Three years after the Tamil Nadu government notified a 448 square kilometre area in Thanjavur and Pudukkottai districts as the country’s first Dugong Conservation Reserve in Palk Bay, the International Union for Conservation of Nature has recognised the move in one of the resolutions to be passed at its World Conservation Congress 2025 in Abu Dhabi. </p><p>The move to recognise the Dugong Conservation Reserve in Palk Bay – notified in 2022 – has been added as resolution number 25 in the conference to be held between October 9 and October 15. The resolution not merely appreciates the move but also urges countries across the Indian Ocean to replicate this community-led model. </p><p>IUCN is a global membership union of government and civil society organisations that works to protect nature and advance sustainable development.</p><p>“This Global recognition spotlights the declaration of a 448.34 km² reserve as a critical step towards marine biodiversity conservation in South Asia and an exemplary model for dugong conservation globally,” Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary (Environment and Forests), said. </p>.Over 50% of world's mangroves at risk of collapse, climate change leading factor: IUCN.<p>Dugong dugon, a sea cow, is a large marine herbivorous mammal found in the shallow waters inhabiting tropical and sub-tropical seagrass meadows on which they graze. Dugongs are protected under Schedule 1 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, but their population is on the decline due to habitat loss. </p><p>In 2022, it was estimated that only 240 Dugong dugon are present across India with the majority being found in Palk Bay in Tamil Nadu coast. The endangered species lives within 10 metre depth not far from the shore, usually in groups limited to 5 to 7 individuals among the seagrass beds. </p><p>Officials said it was scientifically proved that the coastal areas of Thanjavur and Pudukottai districts in Palk Bay is covered by around 12,250 hectares of seagrass beds, and protecting seagrass beds and dugongs in this area. This will also help for the breeding of commercially valuable finfishes, crabs and shrimps, thereby benefitting thousands of small scale and marginal fishermen, who depend on fishery productivity for their daily livelihood in the nearshore areas.</p><p>Dugongs can grow to a size of over 300 kilograms measuring 3.0 to3.5 metre in length. Due to uncontrolled fishing carried out in the past and also due to reduction in their grazing area viz., the seagrass Cymodocea, their numbers have come down drastically.</p>