Jailed Senthil Balaji becomes an election issue in Coimbatore

However, he fell from Jayalalithaa’s favour and was removed as transport minister in 2015, he shifted to AMMK after her death and joined the DMK. After joining the DMK in 2018, Balaji won from Aravakurichi in the by-elections and delivered all six assembly seats for the party in the 2021 polls. Within months of the victory, Balaji was sent to Coimbatore for the civic body elections, in which the DMK romped home in the entire region.