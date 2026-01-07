Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

'Jana Nayagan' certification: Madras High Court reserves order on Vijay-starrer plea

With the court reserving its order, the release of the movie, which was originally scheduled to hit cinema halls on January 9, faces uncertainty.
Last Updated : 07 January 2026, 16:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 January 2026, 16:41 IST
India NewsThalapathy VijayMadras High Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us