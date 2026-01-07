Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportstennis

Bengaluru Open | Manas edges Beibit out

Meanwhile, two of his younger compatriots, Dhakshineswar Suresh and Manas Dhamne, grinded out three-set victories over their foreign opponents to progress to the quarterfinals at the SM Krishna Tennis Stadium here.
Last Updated : 07 January 2026, 19:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 January 2026, 19:18 IST
Sports NewsTennis

Follow us on :

Follow Us