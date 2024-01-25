Journalist brutally attacked in Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur, battling for life in hospital

Chennai: In a shocking incident, a broadcast journalist was chased from his home on Wednesday night, waylaid by six unidentified men on the main road in Palladam's Tiruppur district and hacked with sickles even as he was on the phone with a police personnel frantically seeking help.

Nesa Prabhu, a reporter with News7 Tamil television channel, is now battling for his life at a private hospital in Coimbatore, 450 km from Chennai, with reports suggesting that he has about 62 cuts in his body. The journalist’s colleagues said his condition was “critical.”

The incident sent shockwaves across Tamil Nadu with journalists protesting outside the Coimbatore Collectorate and at various places across the state, including in Chennai, demanding action against the accused.

While there was no word of condemnation from the government even after 18 hours, Opposition Leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai, and leaders of other political parties termed the attack on a journalist as a classic case of “break down of law and order situation” in the state and asked the DMK dispensation to “wake up” to the reality.

Tiruppur District Police said they have begun investigation into the case and have secured footage from CCTVs from a petrol bunk and a restaurant in the area where the reporter was brutally attacked. The police said they have formed four special teams to nab the accused.

The incident took place at around 9 pm on Wednesday, four hours after Nesa Prabhu called the police helpline seeking protection as he informed them that two people had come to his village, T Krishnapuram, in a vehicle that had no number plate and enquired about him. Chilling audio conversations between the journalist and police show how scared Nesa Prabhu was after being chased by the gang from his home.

The journalist had in the past few days reported about state-owned TASMAC liquor outlets in Palladam area functioning beyond their working hours and other stories, including an argument between a man and police. His colleagues said Nesa Prabhu called the police control room at around 4 pm on Wednesday following which he was asked to go to the police station and file a formal complaint.

In one of the conversations with the police, the journalist is heard telling them that four people had come in an SUV and a motorcycle – both had no number plate – separately and enquired about him from his village residents.