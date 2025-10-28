<p>Chennai: The wife of a victim of the stampede in Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam’s (TVK) rally in Karur on September 27 has returned Rs 20 lakh solatium electronically transferred to her by Vijay, objecting to his meeting the families of the deceased by calling them to Mamallapuram. </p><p>The woman said she was upset that Vijay could not keep his word of meeting the families in Karur. </p><p>M Sangavi, whose husband Ramesh was among the 41 victims, also accused the TVK office-bearers of “cheating” her family by taking their estranged family members to meet Vijay after they refused to be part of the entourage. </p><p>Of the 38 families, a few refused to come to Mamallapuram and meet Vijay by insisting that the actor should come to their homes and extend his condolences. </p><p>“He (spoke) to us via video call two weeks back and informed us that he will come here to meet us and extend his condolences. However, when we were asked to come to Chennai, we refused. But the TVK people have taken my estranged sister-in-law and her husband to represent me and my mother-in-law,” Sangavi said. </p><p>Her mother-in-law also said they refused to be part of the entourage and blamed TVK for not consulting them before taking their relatives to meet Vijay.</p>.'I am sorry for bringing you here: TVK's Vijay meets families of Karur stampede victims.<p>“Since this move has caused huge stress, we decided to return the Rs 20 lakh transferred to my account by Vijay. I have sent the money back through a bank on Monday,” Sangavi said and displayed an acknowledgement slip of the electronic money transfer. </p><p>Sangavi hails from Kodangipatti in Karur district and her husband Ramesh died on September 27 in the stampede at the TVK rally. At the meeting on Monday, Vijay apologised to the family members of the victims for not coming to Karur and assured that he will stand by them for life.</p><p>Meanwhile, Vijay resumed his political activities on Tuesday after a month by faulting the DMK government for not taking precautionary measures to prevent crop loss during the north east monsoon. </p><p>He also appointed a 28-member committee to coordinate activities of the TVK which includes general secretary N Anand and Aadhav Arjuna, who were criticised for their handling of the situation that arose out of the stampede. </p><p>Vijay and his party came under attack for not grooming a second-rung leadership in the past one year after they went into hibernation after the stampede. </p>