Key Apple supplier Jabil to set up electronics manufacturing unit in Trichy

Jabil’s entry into Tiruchirapalli is a significant win for the Tamil Nadu government’s efforts to diversify electronics manufacturing from Chennai to infuse growth into all regions of the state. Apart from Chennai, the state government is positioning Hosur as an electronics hub with the entry of home-grown Tata Electronics and Taiwan’s Delta Electronics, and now Tiruchirapalli has joined the list.

“A significant investment of Rs 2000 crores at Tiruchirapalli by Jabil, a global leader in EMS. This will create 5000 jobs and create a new cluster for electronics manufacturing,” Stalin said after the MoU was signed.

A source in the government said the fresh investment will transform Tiruchirapalli and create a new electronics cluster. “This is the first time that a major electronic manufacturing services (EMS) firm is setting shop outside Chennai,” the source added.

The new unit by Jabil marks the entry of yet another Apple Inc. supplier to Tamil Nadu, which already boasts of massive facilities owned by Foxconn, Pegatron, Tata Electronics, and Salcomp, which supplies chargers to the Cupertino-based electronics major.