Lok Sabha delimitation may raise hopes of having many kids, but give Tamil names to children, says CM Stalin

Referring to the census and delimitation process which will redraw the electoral map of India, Stalin said newly wedded couples may give up the idea of begetting few children now.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 October 2024, 10:05 IST

Published 21 October 2024, 10:05 IST
India News, Tamil Nadu, M K Stalin, Lok Sabha, Tamil, Trending

