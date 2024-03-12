Lok Sabha polls: DMK allots Madurai, Dindigul to CPI(M), Nagapattinam and Tiruppur to CPI

Chennai: Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK on Tuesday announced that CPI(M) will contest from Madurai and Dindigul and the CPI from Nagapattinam and Tiruppur constituencies in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The announcement came a month after the ruling party allotted two seats each to the Left parties, who are part of the alliance with Congress and a few other parties.

CPI(M) leaders led by State Secretary K Balakrishnan, CPI State Secretary R Mutharasan and others called on Chief Minister and DMK President M K Stalin at the Dravidian party's headquarters 'Anna Arivalayam' here today and signed formal agreements regarding the seats.