M K Stalin condemns celebrating 'Hindi month' in Tamil Nadu, urges PM Modi to respect local languages instead

<p>Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemning the celebration of 'Hindi Month' valedictory function along with the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Chennai Doordarshan. </p><p>In a letter posted on his X account, Stalin said celebrating Hindi Month in non-Hindi speaking states is 'an attempt to belittle other languages.' </p>.<p>He also added that the Constitution does not grant national language status to any language and therefore, holding such events in non-Hindi speaking states 'could be avoided'. He also urged the PM to celebrate the local languages of the respective states instead. </p>