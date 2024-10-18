Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

M K Stalin condemns celebrating 'Hindi month' in Tamil Nadu, urges PM Modi to respect local languages instead

In a letter posted on his X account, Stalin said celebrating Hindi Month in non-Hindi speaking states is 'an attempt to belittle other languages.'
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 18 October 2024, 10:16 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 October 2024, 10:16 IST
India NewsTamil NaduM K Stalin

Follow us on :

Follow Us