Madras HC seeks report from magistrate on granting bail to Vice Chancellor

In his order, Justice P Dhanabal said since the Magistrate had passed the order in detail, it was appropriate to call for a report from him and also to hear all sides. The judge asked the Magistrate to submit a detailed report and posted the matter to January 12.

Jagannathan was arrested on December 26 on charges of embezzling public funds and violating rules by setting up a private firm in his name, but was released on bail. He was booked under sections that deal with criminal conspiracy, forgery, and cheating.

The V-C has been under the cloud for the better part of his tenure with several political parties and activists levelling allegations of corruption against him and his colleagues at the university established by the state government in 1997.

Police took action following a complaint filed by I Elangovan, legal advisor of the Periyar University Employees Union (PUEU).

In his complaint, Elangovan had alleged that the V-C along with the Registrar founded Periyar University Technology Entrepreneurship and Research Foundation (PUTER Foundation) in their own names by misusing the varsity funds. The foundation functions within the university premises.

It is alleged that the University administration, during a meeting of the Syndicate in November, proposed a collaboration with PUTER to conduct training programmes for the students. PUEU and the Association of University Teachers (AUT) have red-flagged the proposal demanding how the institution can collaborate with a firm in which the V-C and Registrar, both employees of the University, are directors.