Madras HC upholds conviction of 215 accused in Vachathi atrocity case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had taken over the case in 1995 on the orders of the Madras High Court.

Justice Velmurugan, while ordering stringent action against the then district collector, superintendent of police, and district forest officer, also directed the government to provide an immediate compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the 18 women, who were victims of sexual assault. The judge directed the state government to pay Rs 10 lakh to the rape victims and recover 50 percent of the amount from the accused who committed the offence.

The court also directed the state government to provide suitable employment either by self-employment or permanent jobs to the 18 victims or their family members for their livelihood, which were destroyed by the then government officials.

“The state government shall report to this court regarding the welfare measures taken to improve the livelihood and standard of living of the Vachathi villagers, after this incident,” the judge ordered.

“In order to safeguard the actual smugglers and the big-shots, the revenue officials, police officials and also the forest officials, with the help of the then government, played a big drama, in which the innocent tribal women got affected much and the pain and difficulties faced by them have to be compensated in terms of money and jobs,” the judge said.