<p>Chennai: The Madras High Court on Friday ordered setting up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under senior IPS officer Asra Garg to probe the September 27 stampede during actor-politician Vijay's rally in Karur that killed 41 persons and left over 60 injured.</p><p>Garg is presently Inspector General of Police, North Zone.</p><p>A single judge bench also reportedly criticised the functionaries of Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) over the incident.</p>