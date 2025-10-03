Menu
Madras High Court directs constituting SIT to probe September stampede at actor-politician Vijay's Karur rally

A single judge bench also reportedly criticised the functionaries of Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) over the incident.
Last Updated : 03 October 2025, 11:57 IST
Published 03 October 2025, 11:57 IST
