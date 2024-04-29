Man repeatedly punches father till he passes out, arrested after the 63-year-old dies

After repeatedly punching his father, Santhosh takes a breather only to go back and kick him on his face. Soon after a man steps in and pulls Santhosh away from the scene.

Meanwhile, the father is seen losing consciousness and falling on chairs kept placed next to him.

After the assault, Kulandaivelu had filed a complained against his son, which he reportedly withdrew later. However, after he passed away of a heart attack on April 18, his family once again filed a complaint against Santhosh.

In a video posted on platform X (formerly Twitter) today, social media users have expressed their shock over the incident.

"I just hope the son gets the same treatment some day....feeling sad for the old man," said one user while another wrote: "If the law is watching pls do help this father,it's just so painful to see someone do something like this so awful and shameful,to the very person who bought him into this world and raised him !!!"

The publication reported that a case has been filed under Sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (Voluntarily hurting with a dangerous weapon), and 506(ii) (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, following with Santosh was arrested on April 25.

Another case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure in connection with Kulandaivelu’s death was lodged and an autopsy has been performed.