Minister Kayalvizhi rejects Palaniswami's allegation on SC students' hostels

For renovation and maintenance work, for the first time in the history of the department, Rs 100 crore (2024-25) has been announced and work is set to commence in the shortlisted 520 hostels and the Mylapore hostel referred by Palaniswami is one of them, for which Rs 19 lakh has been set apart. As part of efforts to ensure compliance of norms, work is also on to install bio-metric devices and CCTV cameras at a cost of Rs 27 crore in all the over 1,000 hostels, she said in a statement.