N Muruganandam takes charge as Tamil Nadu’s 50th Chief Secretary

Chennai: Seasoned bureaucrat N Muruganandam, who as Industries Secretary revitalised the investment climate in the state by clinching deals with big names like Ola and Tata Electronics during the Covid-19 pandemic, will be the 50th Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu.

56-year-old Muruganandam, a 1991-batch officer, succeeds Shiv Das Meena, who will now head the Tamil Nadu Real Estate Authority as its Chairman for five years. Meena, who shares an excellent professional rapport with Chief Minister M K Stalin, has got a post-retirement job as he is set to retire in October this year.

Muruganandam moves to the second floor of the iconic building at Fort. St. George, the seat of power of the Tamil Nadu government, from his first-floor office as Secretary-1 to Chief Minister Stalin. Muruganandam is considered one of the finest officers in Tamil Nadu and was hand-picked by the then Finance Minister P T R Palanivel Thiaga Rajan as the Finance Secretary in November 2021.

Before moving to the Finance Department, Muruganandam held fort at the Industries Department, which played a crucial role in ensuring adequate of oxygen for Covid-19 patients during the second wave that swept the state between May and June 2021.

A native of Chennai and an alumnus of the prestigious Anna University, Tamil Nadu’s premier engineering institute, Muruganandam had served in key roles in Tamil Nadu and New Delhi. He was the Private Secretary to then Union Shipping Minister G K Vasan and also served as a joint secretary in the Union Shipping Ministry.