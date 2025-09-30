Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Narrow venue, power cut during Vijay's rally, 'something fishy': Hema Malini

Malini said , 'There was a power cut during Vijay's rally. Something appears to be fishy, not natural.'
Last Updated : 30 September 2025, 10:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 September 2025, 10:42 IST
India NewsTamil NaduHema MalinistampedeVijay

Follow us on :

Follow Us