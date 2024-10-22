NGO accuses DMK minister, sons of grabbing prime land worth Rs 400 crore in Chennai

The petition submitted by Jayaram Venkatesan, Convenor of Arappor Iyakkam, alleged that Deccan’s Fun Island and Hotels Pvt Ltd in which Rajakannappan’s three sons are directors and hold 33 per cent shares each have “encroached” the government land. The company’s shares were held by Gadhiya family in the 1990s but were transferred to the minister’s son subsequently when Rajakannappan was in the AIADMK.

The land was mortgaged by Deccan’s Fun Island and Hotels Private Limited, mortgaged but was released in 2018. The minister wasn’t available for his reaction.

Venkatesan said the Alandur Tahsildar had in 2015 issued an order that the above survey numbers were government land and no registration should take place. However, the land was registered in 2018 under the AIADMK government, the anti-corruption activist alleged.