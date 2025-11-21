<p>A day after the <a href="https://google.com/search?q=supreme+court+deccan+herald&rlz=1C1CHBF_enIN1109IN1109&oq=&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUqBggAEEUYOzIGCAAQRRg7MgoIARAAGLEDGIAEMgYIAhBFGDkyBwgDEAAYgAQyCggEEAAYsQMYgAQyBwgFEAAYgAQyBwgGEAAYgAQyBggHEEUYPNIBCDYwMTdqMGo3qAIIsAIB8QVLsbWXXN9CR_EFS7G1l1zfQkc&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8">Supreme Court of India</a> held that no timeline can be fixed for the grant of assent for the Governor and the President, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mk-stalin">M K Stalin</a> on Friday asserted that "there will be no rest" until amending the Constitution to fix timelines for Governors to clear Bills.</p><p>In a statement, Stalin said that the Supreme Court’s opinion in its answer to the Presidential Reference will have no impact on the April 8, 2025 judgment in the case of State of Tamil Nadu vs Governor of Tamil Nadu.</p><p>In fact, the chief minister said that the Bench tendering the advisory opinion has reaffirmed that the elected government should be in the driver’s seat, and there cannot be two executive power centres in the State.</p><p>"When high authority breaches Constitution, constitutional courts are only remedy, doors of court must not be closed," said Stalin. </p><p>He added that, "We will ensure every constitutional apparatus functions in accordance with Constitution". </p>