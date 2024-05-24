Octogenarian killed in elephant attack in Tamil Nadu

Nilgiris, Tamil Nadu: A 84 year-old man was killed here after he was attacked by a wild elephant on Friday, police said.
The deceased was identified as Palani.
The incident happened near Gudalur in the district in the early hours of Friday.
Palani was attacked by the wild elephant when he ventured outside his house and he was rushed to a nearby government hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead, police said.
The elephant also damaged two cars in the vicinity, they added.
