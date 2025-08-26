<p>Chennai: BJP leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/k-annamalai">K Annamalai</a> on Tuesday alleged "goondaism is <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dmk">DMK</a>’s political culture" and released a video clip of a DMK elected representative purportedly assaulting a person who objected to fixing a party banner in front of his residence.</p><p>The former Tamil Nadu <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> president shared a 1.02 minute video clip of the alleged assault on his 'X' handle.</p>.Pinarayi and Stalin won't be allowed to misuse Ayyappa devotion, warns BJP.<p>"Goondagiri of DMK in full public display. DMK Tiruvarur ward councillor Purushothaman and his gang attacked a person for objecting to the placement of a banner in front of his residence. From Ministers to councillors, goondaism is DMK’s political culture. Your party that thrives on thuggery and violence cannot hide behind staged apologies, Thiru @mkstalin," he said in the post, tagging DMK president and TN Chief Minister Stalin.</p>.<p>There was no immediate response from the ruling party on the matter.</p>