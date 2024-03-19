JOIN US
tamil nadu

PM Modi to address rally in Tamil Nadu's Salem today

Alliance party leaders, including PMK founder S Ramadoss are likely to attend the public meeting.
Last Updated 19 March 2024, 04:47 IST

Salem: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally Tamil Nadu's western town Salem on Tuesday, a day after he held a well attended roadshow in nearby Coimbatore.

Alliance party leaders, including PMK founder S Ramadoss are likely to attend the public meeting.

Ahead of the April 19 Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu, the BJP has been focusing on the southern state, hoping to win as many of the 39 constituencies as part of its 'mission 400' seats in the coming polls.

Modi had addressed a public rally in Kanniyakumari last week, even as he has made a number of visits to the southern state in the past few months.

(Published 19 March 2024, 04:47 IST)
