PM Modi witnesses first step towards operationalisation of long awaited Fast Breeder Reactor

Chennai/New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday witnessed the “core loading” at India’s first indigenous 500 MWe commercial scale Fast Breeder Reactor at Kalpakkam signalling the country’s entry into the vital second stage of the three-stage nuclear programme.

The first step towards generating commercial electricity using a fast breeder reactor that produces more nuclear fuel than what it consumes, took two decades after the Union government set up a dedicated public sector undertaking to construct such nuclear reactors that come with critical technology challenges and safety concerns.

The Prime Minister took a tour of the reactor vault and the control room of the reactor, besides being given a briefing about the salient features of the first prototype of such reactors, the Department of Atomic Energy said.

Once it becomes operational, India will be the second country to have a FBR after Russia.

PM Modi, along with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, went around the premises of the Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research and spoke to the scientists. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, however, was absent.