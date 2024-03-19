PMK-BJP alliance sealed; tie-up will 'herald change' in TN, says Annamalai

Chennai: Paatali Makkal Katchi, an influential political party in northern Tamil Nadu with considerable influence among dominant Vanniyars, was on Tuesday allotted 10 Lok Sabha seats by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the April 19 general elections.

State BJP chief K Annamalai and Union Minister of State L Murugan drove to the residence of PMK founder S Ramadoss in Thailapuram, 130 km from here, on Tuesday morning to formalise the electoral pact. After the signing the agreement, Anbumani Ramadoss said the BJP-PMK alliance will “usher in change” in Tamil Nadu, whose people, he claimed, were “fed up” with 60 years of Dravidian rule.

“People of Tamil Nadu are eagerly waiting for a change. In fact, I can see that the people have hatred for those who have ruled them for 60 years,” Anbumani said, without taking the names of DMK and AIADMK, with whom the PMK had allied multiple times in the past.

Under the agreement arrived at between the two parties, the PMK will contest 10 Lok Sabha seats, which will be identified in the next couple of days. Sources told DH that the constituencies to be contested by the PMK will be spread across north Tamil Nadu, where the party wields considerable influence among Vanniyars. PMK is also likely to be allotted one seat each in central, western, and southern regions of the state.

Anbumani, who is the president of PMK, said the party was part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Delhi since 2014 and will now contest the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in an alliance with the BJP in Tamil Nadu. “We decided to join NDA keeping in mind national interests. We are confident that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will steer the NDA to hattrick win,” the former Union Health Minister in UPA-I government said.