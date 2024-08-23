Prime suspect in school girl sexual assault in fake NCC camp case dies by suicide

Krishnagiri (Tamil Nadu): The prime suspect in the sexual assault of a school girl at a fake NCC camp at Bargur in the district died allegedly by suicide on Friday, said police.

Sivaraman reportedly consumed rat control paste ahead of his arrest on August 19, they said.

He was admitted to the Government Medical College hospital in Krishnagiri, where he was undergoing treatment for fracturing his leg when he attempted to escape from being caught by police.