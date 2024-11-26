Home
Rains lash several parts of Tamil Nadu, cyclonic storm brewing

Due to the rains, traffic flow was affected and roads were covered under sheets of water.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 November 2024, 07:53 IST

The state and district level emergency operation centres are functioning 24 x 7.

Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management, KKSSR Ramachandran, Chief Secretary N Muruganandam and top state officials participated in the meeting chaired by the chief minister.

According to the IMD, the depression over Bay of Bengal intensified into a deep depression and it is about 770 km south-southeast of Chennai and 570 km south-southeast of Nagapattinam.

In its update, the IMD said on 'X': "It is very likely to continue to move north-northwestwards and intensify further into a cyclonic storm on 27th November. Thereafter, it will continue to move north-northwestwards towards Tamil Nadu coast skirting Sri Lanka coast during subsequent 2 days."

Published 26 November 2024, 07:53 IST
India NewsTamil NaduRainfall

