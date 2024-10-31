Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Rajinikanth greets actor Vijay over 'very successful' political conference

However, the 'Jailer' star refrained from commenting on any remarks made by the Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) leader during his October 27 state political conference held in Villupuram district.
PTI
Last Updated : 31 October 2024, 10:53 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 October 2024, 10:53 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsTrendingRajinikanth

Follow us on :

Follow Us