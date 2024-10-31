Rajinikanth greets actor Vijay over 'very successful' political conference

<p>Chennai: Superstar Rajinikanth on Thursday greeted actor-politician Vijay over the latter's "very successful" maiden political conference held recently.</p>.<p>However, the <em>Jailer</em> star refrained from commenting on any remarks made by the Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) leader during his October 27 state political conference held in Villupuram district.</p>.Can Vijay find his place in Tamil Nadu politics?.<p>"He has held the conference very successfully. My greetings to him," Rajinikanth told in response to reporters' query on Vijay's political foray.</p>.<p>The top star was talking to scribes outside his residence here after greeting his fans on Deepavali.</p>