Ram temple consecration: Udhayanidhi clarifies DMK stand, says party is not against any religion

Udhayanidhi’s mother Durga, who is a believer, has received an invitation for the January 22 ceremony, while the DMK was not officially invited.

His statement comes two days after the DMK accused the BJP of politicising the inauguration of Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22 keeping in mind the Lok Sabha elections.

Party treasurer T R Baalu had on Sunday said the DMK believes in not mixing spirituality and politics, while taking a dig at the BJP for using an individual’s faith as “an investment for vote-bank politics.”

“People of India will reject the BJP’s blatant attempt to convert a spiritual event into a political one,” Baalu had said. He also accused the BJP of not fulfilling promises made to the people during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.