Savukku claims plot to 'finish him off' in jail; Goondas Act invoked against him

Shankar made defamatory comments against women police personnel alleging that they make compromises with senior officials to get postings in the department. At one point in the interview, Shankar also calls a police officer a “scoundrel.” Police also arrested Felix Gerald, the YouTuber who aired the interview.

While the arrest of Shankar and Gerald have led to a debate on social media, almost all political parties in Tamil Nadu have refrained from condemning their arrest, though they had come out in support of the YouTuber when cases were filed against his colleagues from Savukku Media.

Publisher Badri Seshadri criticised the DMK government for foisting cases against Shankar, saying the dispensation has shown how far they would go to crush someone if they decide to do so.

“Narcotics act, and now Goondas Act? However, justice is not served by such actions. This is also going to be a test of 'hate speech' related laws, including T.N. Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act. Day in and day out, DMK sympathisers write unprintable things, most notably against the honourable Finance Minister of India, Nirmala Sitharaman. We do not see the application of this law at all,” Seshadri said.

Shankar and Gerald are vociferous in their criticism against the DMK government led by Chief Minister M K Stalin. The duo had come under criticism in the past for going “overboard” in their criticism of the Chief Minister and his cabinet colleagues by dragging their personal lives.

Shankar, a former employee of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), is a regular on Tamil YouTube channels and is a known critic of the DMK government.

He spent over two months in jail in 2022 after the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court sentenced him to six months in jail in a suo motu contempt proceedings against him for his statement that “the entire higher judiciary is riddled with corruption.”