Supreme Court refuses to stay expulsion of minister O Panneerselvam, three others from AIADMK

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday declined to stay the expulsion of former Tamil Nadu deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and three others from the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagham (AIADMK) during a general council meeting of the party held in July 2022.

"We are not inclined to interfere with judgement," a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta said.

The bench said that there appears to be a split in the party and interfering in the matter would lead to unpalatable consequences.

Senior advocate K K Venugopal, representing the Panneerselvam and other expelled members, pressed for a relief in the matter, as the general elections are around the corner.

“We hope trial in civil suit proceeds expeditiously, no order so far is an expression on merits,” the bench said.

Senior advocates Aryama Sundaram and CS Vaidyanathan, who appeared for E Palaniswamy, said they were ready to file written statement in the civil suit.