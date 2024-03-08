SIPCOT plants 1 lakh tree saplings in 23 industrial estates in Tamil Nadu to mark Women’s Day

Chennai: State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT), on Friday planted 1 lakh tree saplings in 23 industrial estates run by it across the state on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

The saplings were planted exclusively by the women workforce including women employees of SIPCOT, women employees of industrial units run by it, and women from self-help groups of local panchayats.

“As TN accounts for more than 40 percent of women workforce, SIPCOT took the green initiative on Women’s day as its commitment towards this year’s IWD theme with a commitment towards creating lung spaces within and around the industrial parks,” Senthil Raj, MD, SIPCOT, said.