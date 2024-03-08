SIPCOT plants 1 lakh tree saplings in 23 industrial estates in Tamil Nadu to mark Women’s Day

Chennai: State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT), on Friday planted 1 lakh tree saplings in 23 industrial estates run by it across the state on the occasion of International Women’s Day.
The saplings were planted exclusively by the women workforce including women employees of SIPCOT, women employees of industrial units run by it, and women from self-help groups of local panchayats.
“As TN accounts for more than 40 percent of women workforce, SIPCOT took the green initiative on Women’s day as its commitment towards this year’s IWD theme with a commitment towards creating lung spaces within and around the industrial parks,” Senthil Raj, MD, SIPCOT, said.
SIPCOT, through procuring well grown native tree saplings from the forest department, has so far planted 6 lakh trees in its OSR, gardens, roadside, avenues and within industrial units.
With today’s 1 lakh saplings, the number has gone up to 7 lakh with the agency aiming to plant 10 lakh saplings within this year.
SIPCOT acquires land from private owners to create Land Banks that play a pivotal role in attracting investors to Tamil Nadu as they are spared of the long and grueling process of acquiring land from private parties. The land acquired is used to form industrial estates by SIPCOT which ensures that the premises get good roads, water, sewerage, and electricity facility.
In SIPCOT industrial estates, the government provides the land to companies on a 99-year lease, and it will be renewed after due process.
(Published 08 March 2024, 09:03 IST)