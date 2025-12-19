Menu
Tamil Nadu: 97 lakh voters deleted from draft rolls after SIR

As expected, women outnumbered men in the number of voters in the draft list as well with 2.66 crore men voters and 2.77 crore women voters. The number of third gender voters is 7,191.
Last Updated : 19 December 2025, 13:43 IST
Published 19 December 2025, 13:43 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndia Politicselectoral rollspecial intensive revision

