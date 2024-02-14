Tamil Nadu Assembly passes resolution against delimitation and ‘One Nation, One Election’

Chennai: Moving two resolutions in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday nudged the Union Government to junk the ‘One Nation, One Election’ proposal and not to go ahead with the delimitation exercise due in 2026, based on the latest Census figures which could reduce the political representation of Southern states.

In his speech, Stalin said the only way to ensure that Southern states, which implemented population control measures with utmost sincerity, are not “penalised” is to maintain the “present ratio” of Parliament and Assembly constituencies in states which were fixed based on the 1971 Census by amending the Constitution.

“This august house also urges that states like Tamil Nadu should not be penalised for implementing various socio-economic development programmes and welfare schemes for the benefit of the people over the past 50 years,” one of the resolutions, passed with support from members cutting across party lines, read.

Terming the 'One Nation, One Election’ policy as “impractical” and against the basis of democracy, the second resolution said holding elections to local bodies, state assemblies and Parliament simultaneously in a vast and diverse country like India is against the idea of “democratic decentralisation."

Stalin, during the course of his long speech, termed delimitation as a “Damocles sword” hanging over the heads of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Telangana due to the fear that the exercise which is likely to take place in 2026 might reduce their political representation.

“This should be nipped in the bud…Delimitation could be a conspiracy to reduce the number of Parliaments seats from Southern states like Tamil Nadu,” Stalin said.