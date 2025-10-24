<p>Chennai: Promising further rains for Tamil Nadu, which has already been battered by the northeast monsoon, a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm on October 27. </p><p>Though the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) did not give further details about the cyclone’s movements, independent weather bloggers said the weather system will most likely make its landfall in Andhra Pradesh. </p>.Rains expected in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka till October 28: IMD.<p>Three other weather systems in the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea will bring more rains to Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka over the next few days. The NEM, which is the lifeline of Tamil Nadu which made its onset only last week, has already intensified dumping rains across the state – in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Friday, Pallipet in Tiruvallur district recorded the highest at 15 cm, followed by Nalumukku in Tirunelveli at 12 cm. </p><p>The IMD said under the influence of Thursday’s Upper Air Cyclonic Circulation over Southeast Bay of Bengal & adjoining South Andaman Sea, a Low Pressure Area has formed over Southeast Bay of Bengal at 0530 hrs IST on Friday.</p><p> “It's likely to move west-northwestwards, concentrate into a Depression over Southeast and adjoining Central Bay of Bengal by 25th, intensify into a Deep Depression by 26th and further into a Cyclonic Storm over Southwest & adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal by 27th morning,” the bulletin said. </p><p>Under the influence of this weather system, several parts of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh will receive rainfall from Saturday till Tuesday. </p><p>Independent weather blogger Pradeep John said the weather system will mostly intensify into a cyclone but will mostly go to Andhra Pradesh. He said a clarity on which areas will receive maximum rains and where the cyclone will make landfall will be clear only on Sunday.</p><p>If the cyclone goes to Andhra, there will be a break in rains for Tamil Nadu before a low pressure forms in the first week of November.</p>