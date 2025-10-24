Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Tamil Nadu braces up for more rain as Cyclone is expected next week

Independent weather bloggers said the weather system will most likely make its landfall in Andhra Pradesh as well.
Last Updated : 24 October 2025, 14:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 October 2025, 14:53 IST
CyclonemonsoonTamil Nadurain

Follow us on :

Follow Us