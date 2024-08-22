Tamil Nadu Cabinet reshuffle: I have received no information, says CM Stalin

Chennai: Amidst a strong buzz about a possible reshuffle of the cabinet led by him later on Thursday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said he has not received any such information.

"I have not received" was the cryptic reply from the CM, accompanied with a smile when reporters asked him about "some information" being received about a possible shake-up of his cabinet.

Media circles were abuzz on Thursday that the cabinet might be reshuffled to drop a few names and accommodate a few fresh ones, ahead of the CM's US tour next week to garner investments to the state.

Talks have also been on over the possible elevation of Stalin's son and Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi as deputy CM, although the chief minister had recently said the time was not yet ripe for the move.