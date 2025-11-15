Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Tamil Nadu CM lauds Nitish Kumar for decisive victory, says 'result doesn’t whitewash misdeeds of ECI'

Also, he appreciated "young leader" of RJD Tejashwi Yadhav for his tireless campaign.
Last Updated : 15 November 2025, 06:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 November 2025, 06:22 IST
India NewsTamil NaduM K StalinNitish Kumar

Follow us on :

Follow Us