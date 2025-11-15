<p>Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday congratulated veteran JD (U) leader Nitish Kumar for his decisive victory and wished him well in fulfilling the expectations of the people of Bihar.</p>.<p>Also, he appreciated "young leader" of RJD Tejashwi Yadhav for his tireless campaign.</p>.<p>“The Bihar election result has a lesson for everyone. Election outcomes reflect welfare delivery, social and ideological coalitions, clear political messaging, and dedicated management until the last vote is polled,” the Chief Minister said in a post on the social media platform ‘X.’ The leaders of the INDIA bloc were seasoned politicians capable of reading the message and planning strategically to address emerging challenges, he said.</p>.<p>“The result of this election does not whitewash the misdeeds and reckless actions of the ECI. The reputation of the #ECI is at its lowest point,” he said, criticising the EC.</p>.<p>Citizens of the country deserved a stronger and more impartial Election Commission, whose conduct of polls should inspire confidence even among those who do not win, Stalin, who is the president of the DMK, said. </p>