Tamil Nadu CM Stalin unveils statue of Karl Marx in Chennai

Flanked by his cabinet colleagues, the chief minister unveiled the statue, which was erected at a cost of Rs 85.80 lakh, and paid floral tributes on the occasion.
Last Updated : 06 February 2026, 10:11 IST
