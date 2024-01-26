Tamil Nadu Governor Ravi unfurls Tricolor on R-Day

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi unfurled the national flag here on Friday and the 75th Republic Day celebrations were marked by a march past of contingents of the Armed forces, the state police and colourful cultural events that showcased the Tamil pride.

Besides the traditional parade, cultural performances of troupes from Odisha, Manipur and Karnataka attracted attention. A key highlight was the cultural events by students; with the revolutionary Tamil poet Bharathidasan's Tamizhukum Amudhu Endru Per song forming the theme. The R-Day celebrations were held on Kamarajar Salai near the Marina beachfront.