Tamil Nadu govt inks pact with Microchip, Nokia, PayPal during CM Stalin's visit to San Francisco

The government also inked pact with Yield Engineering Systems, represented by Ramakanth Alapati and Prabhat Mishra, for a product development & manufacturing facility for semiconductor equipment to be set up at Sulur, Coimbatore, at a cost of Rs 150 crore generating 300 jobs and with PayPal, represented by Srini Venkatesan and Zi-Yang David Fan, for an Advanced Development Centre focused on AI, to be set up at Chennai, generating 1,000 jobs, the Industries Minister said in a series of posts.