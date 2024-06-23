Tamil Nadu hooch tragedy | Bodies buried without post-mortem exhumed to confirm liquor consumption

The administration and police personnel along with doctors in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi were on Sunday seen exhuming dead bodies of those who died after consuming illicit liquor (hooch), and were buried without postmortem.
As per PTI, the bodies are being exhumed to identify the families of the deceased for compensation.
As many as 56 people have died in the hooch tragedy that was reported in Kallakurichi on June 19, while the police and the administration is probing the entire incident.
Published 23 June 2024, 12:31 IST