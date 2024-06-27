Tamil Nadu hooch tragedy: AIADMK MLAs, party workers begin hunger strike over 'diversionary politics'

Chennai: Led by party chief Edappadi K Palaniswami, AIADMK MLAs and party workers commenced their hunger strike here on Thursday to seek CBI investigation into the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy.

Clad in black shirts, the AIADMK legislators, who have been suspended from the ongoing Assembly session for disrupting proceedings, began their fast here by 9 am at the Rajarathinam stadium. The fast is also to condemn 'denial of permission' to raise the issue in the state Assembly, according to the main opposition party.