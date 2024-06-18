Tamil Nadu launches archaeological excavations in eight locations

Chennai, DHNS: As part of his government’s efforts to “scientifically prove” that India’s history should be rewritten from the Tamil landscape, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday launched archaeological excavations in eight locations— four fresh sites and four existing sites like Sangam Era’s Keeladi and Kilnamandi of the megalithic period.

Excavations in all eight locations were approved by the Central Advisory Board for Archaeology (CABA) earlier this year, but the digging couldn’t take place immediately due to enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct that was in place for Lok Sabha polls.

“We still have a long way to go in filling in the cultural and chronological gaps in our glorious, and long history. Archaeological excavations are planned to cover all parts of Tamil Nadu to dig sites from prehistoric to historic periods to achieve the set goals,” a senior government official told DH.

Keeladi, the Sangam Era site 12 km south-east of Madurai is dated to be at least 2,600 years old with a thriving industrialised settlement on the banks of River Vaigai, Kilnamandi (Tiruvannamalai), Vembakottai (Virudhunagar), and Porpanai Kottai (Pudukkottai). These are the four existing sites where excavations will continue in different phases.