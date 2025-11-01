Menu
Tamil Nadu received excess rainfall in October

The excess rainfall is attributed to the Cyclone Montha that brought widespread rainfall to northern districts of Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Kanchipuram.
Last Updated : 01 November 2025, 15:30 IST
Published 01 November 2025, 15:30 IST
Tamil Nadu

