Tamil Nadu received excess rainfall in October

<p>Chennai: Tamil Nadu received a 36 per cent surplus rainfall in October as the northeast monsoon, the state’s lifeline, made its onset and intensified across the state. Almost all districts in Tamil Nadu, especially Chennai, Tiruvallur, Vellore, Ranipet, Tirunelveli, and Villupuram received significant rainfall. </p><p> While October was pleasant, November is unlikely to be the same, especially the first half, with the temperature likely to soar in many parts of the state. On Saturday, the first day of November, Madurai Airport recorded the highest maximum temperature of 37 degree Celsius and Paramathi in Karur recording the lowest minimum temperature of 18 degree Celsius in the plains. </p><p> “Tamil Nadu received 233.9 mm against the normal of 171.9 mm which is a +36% surplus! As we move into November, rainfall is expected to be below normal, which should nicely balance out October’s surplus,” independent weather blogger Pradeep John said. </p><p>The excess rainfall is attributed to the Cyclone Montha that brought widespread rainfall to northern districts of Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Kanchipuram. </p><p> The MeT department said a Depression over East-central Arabian Sea moved east-northeastwards and weakened into a well-marked low pressure area, while Upper air cyclonic circulation over South Myanmar coast and adjoining North Andaman sea is expected to strengthen into a low pressure area. </p><p> Under the influence of the weather systems, light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry from November 1 to November 7. </p>