Homeindiatamil nadu

Tamil Nadu records increase in elephant numbers

Last Updated 08 August 2023, 18:51 IST

Tamil Nadu has recorded a jump in wild elephant population with the synchronised Elephant Population Estimation Report putting their number at 2,961 as against 2,791 in 2017. The synchronised survey covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka and was conducted between May 17 and 19. 

The survey was conducted by 2,099 personnel, including 368 volunteers, covering 690 blocks across the three states, the government said on Tuesday. “There are 2961 elephants up by 200 elephants from 2017 estimation,” Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary (Forests and Environment), told DH.

The report said Tamil Nadu had 4,015 elephants in 2012 but it reduced to about 2,800 in 2017 due to several developments including electrocution and accidents on rail tracks. The report said while the Western Ghats accounted for 1,855 elephants, the number in Eastern Ghats is 1,105. 

(Published 08 August 2023, 18:51 IST)
