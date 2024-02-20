Tamil Nadu recovers encroached temple properties worth Rs 5,700 crore since 2021

Chennai: Amid a vociferous campaign demanding temples be freed from government control, Tamil Nadu’s Hindu, Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department has cleared lands, plots, and buildings, belonging to various temples, worth Rs 5,700 crore from encroachments since 2021.

Data shared by the Tamil Nadu government said 6,071 acres of land across the state have been recovered from encroachers and handed over to the respective temples that owned them originally.

Plots measuring 5.04 lakh square feet, and buildings measuring 5.04 lakh square feet have also been recovered from various individuals or groups since Chief Minister M K Stalin-led dispensation came to power on May 7, 2021.

The combined value of the properties recovered so far is Rs 5,718 crore.