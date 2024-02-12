Tamil Nadu: Senthil Balaji, arrested by ED, resigns as minister

Chennai: V Senthil Balaji, who remained as a Minister without portfolio in Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin’s cabinet for eight months after his arrest in a money laundering case, resigned from his post on Monday. The development comes two days before the Madras High Court is set to hear his bail plea.

Balaji, an influential leader from the western part of the state, was the Electricity and Prohibition Minister before he was stripped of the portfolios after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate on June 14 for his involvement in a cash-for-jobs scam during his tenure as Transport Minister in the erstwhile AIADMK government.

“The minister (Senthil Balaji) has resigned. The chief minister has forwarded the resignation letter to the Governor,” a top government source told DH. Efforts to reach Raj Bhavan for a confirmation proved futile.

Stalin and the DMK continued to back Balaji even though Governor R N Ravi “dismissed” him from the Cabinet on June 29, only to put the decision “in abeyance” a few hours later. The Governor’s contention was that Balaji’s continuance in the Cabinet was “untenable” as he was arrested by the ED, but Stalin told Ravi, in a letter on June 30, that he had no powers to dismiss his ministers.