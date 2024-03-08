Tamil Nadu signs MoU with IN-SPACe to boost space sector in state

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IN-SPACe -- a single-window nodal agency for all space sector activities of Non-Government Entities (NGE) in India -- to come up with programs to promote space and allied sector in the state.

The MoU was signed between Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and IN-SPACe Chairman Dr Pawan Kumar Goenka in Chennai.

IN-SPACe will also help the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) in establishing a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for the space sector.